Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 32.62 points or 1.25% at 2573.36 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Adani Power Ltd (down 4.99%),Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (down 3.06%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.58%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 2.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NTPC Ltd (down 1.42%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.35%), PTC India Ltd (down 1.34%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.03%), and SJVN Ltd (down 1.03%).

On the other hand, BF Utilities Ltd (up 7.33%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.99%), and Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.98%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 132.99 or 0.25% at 52368.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 48.45 points or 0.31% at 15719.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1.47 points or 0.01% at 25013.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 41.15 points or 0.53% at 7792.85.

On BSE,1548 shares were trading in green, 1563 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)