Bank Credit Growth Decelerates To 5.7% On Year In June Quarter: RBI

-
ALSO READ
RBI Says Bank Credit Continues To Decelerate
Bank Credit Growth Decelerated For Fourth Successive Quarter In December 2019
Bank of Maha introduces new external benchmark based lending rate, cuts MCLR
Bank stocks correct after RBI's warning on bad loans
RBI bans banks, cooperatives from paying dividends
-
Bank credit growth decelerated for the sixth successive quarter and stood at 5.7 percent on year in June 2020 with the moderation witnessed across all bank groups, according to the Reserve Bank of India web publication entitled Quarterly Basic Statistical Returns (BSR). It captures various characteristics of bank credit such as occupation/activity and organisational sector of the borrower, type of account, and interest rates. Data covering 1,25,686 branches of 90 SCBs (excluding Regional Rural Banks) are presented for bank groups, population groups and states.
Industrial credit contracted by 0.6 per cent on year in June 2020 and its share in overall credit declined to 30.8 percent from 32.8 percent a year ago; credit to household sector, on the other hand, increased by 9.0 percent (Y-o-Y) and its share in total credit rose to 50.2 percent from 48.7 percent a year ago. The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on outstanding credit declined by 25 basis points during the quarter ended June 2020 and by 55 basis points over the last one year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU