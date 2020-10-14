Ministry of Finance Says Twenty States Allowed To Mobilize Rs 68825 Crore

-
The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has granted permission to 20 States to raise an additional amount of Rs.68,825 crore through open market borrowings. Additional borrowing permission has been granted @ 0.50 % of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to those States who have opted for Option- 1 out of the two options suggested by the Ministry of Finance to meet the shortfall arising out of GST implementation. In the meeting of GST Council held on 27th August, 2020, these two options were put forward and were subsequently communicated to the States on 29th August, 2020.
Twenty States have given their preferences for Option-1. These States are - Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Eight States are yet to exercise an option.
