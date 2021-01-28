Bank of Baroda leads losers in 'A' group

India Cements Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd and Brigade Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 January 2021.

Bank of Baroda crashed 9.61% to Rs 66.75 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 75.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

India Cements Ltd lost 6.26% to Rs 155.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd tumbled 5.58% to Rs 153.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd shed 5.33% to Rs 125.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd fell 5.32% to Rs 223.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10195 shares in the past one month.

