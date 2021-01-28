Volumes soar at Shriram City Union Finance Ltd counter

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd clocked volume of 2.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26922 shares

Prism Johnson Ltd, National Fertilizer Ltd, DCB Bank Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 January 2021.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd clocked volume of 2.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26922 shares. The stock lost 1.57% to Rs.985.00. Volumes stood at 24364 shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd witnessed volume of 14.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.22% to Rs.92.00. Volumes stood at 5.28 lakh shares in the last session.

National Fertilizer Ltd recorded volume of 60.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.18 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.29% to Rs.42.95. Volumes stood at 7.98 lakh shares in the last session.

DCB Bank Ltd saw volume of 45.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.05 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.05% to Rs.103.45. Volumes stood at 17.05 lakh shares in the last session.

VRL Logistics Ltd clocked volume of 8.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.44 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.07% to Rs.189.70. Volumes stood at 3.12 lakh shares in the last session.

