FMCG stocks ease

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 168.93 points or 1.34% at 12436.61 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Prabhat Dairy Ltd (down 3.94%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 2.89%),Varun Beverages Ltd (down 2.84%),Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (down 2.5%),Future Consumer Ltd (down 2.09%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd (down 1.71%), Emami Ltd (down 1.67%), Cupid Ltd (down 1.53%), Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd (down 1.4%), and Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (down 1.34%).

On the other hand, ADF Foods Ltd (up 3.72%), Jyothy Labs Ltd (up 3.53%), and Parag Milk Foods Ltd (up 2.01%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 505.47 or 1.07% at 46904.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 133.15 points or 0.95% at 13834.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 92.89 points or 0.51% at 18022.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 46.84 points or 0.77% at 6019.62.

On BSE,1364 shares were trading in green, 1373 were trading in red and 169 were unchanged.

