Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) launches Customer Experience Platform

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) has introduced industry's first 'Customer Experience Platform (CEP)' enabling a complete digital experience for their enterprise customers and partners.
CEP is an innovative medium to bring the product virtual self-experience closer to the customers, at their availability and comfort. CEP will serve as a one-stop digital guide for customers to better experience TTBS products and make speedy and informed decisions.
CEP has been conceptualised and developed by solution and product architects at TTBS and highlights company's commitment to bring forth world -class, secure and intuitive digital platforms for enhanced customer experience.
CEP has received very encouraging response from customers during beta phase.
CEP will enable the channel partners and TTBS team to easily communicate about specific product related details to the customers. Customers will be provided secured log-in credentials to experience the product virtually and feel how it can be beneficial to their business with product demo videos and related industry specific case-studies. This is a user -friendly, collaborative solution built for 'faster, simpler, and closer' approach for TTBS customers and partners.
