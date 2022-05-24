Bank of India spurts 1.4%, gains for third straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 46.95, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 39.03% in last one year as compared to a 6.66% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.08% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 46.95, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 16221.2. The Sensex is at 54427.11, up 0.26%. Bank of India has dropped around 3.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 9.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2481.1, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.25 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)