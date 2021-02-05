Bank of India spurts 4.88%, up for third straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 60.2, up 4.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.38% in last one year as compared to a 23.29% fall in NIFTY and a 0.33% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 60.2, up 4.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 14964.65. The Sensex is at 50902.95, up 0.57%. Bank of India has added around 17.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 26.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2198.75, up 4.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 251.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

