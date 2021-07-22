Bank of Maharashtra drops for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 23.2, down 1.9% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 25.9% in last one year as compared to a 41.05% rally in NIFTY and a 65.29% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 23.2, down 1.9% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.2% on the day, quoting at 15819.75. The Sensex is at 52844.8, up 1.24%.Bank of Maharashtra has eased around 7.57% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has eased around 2.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2388.05, up 1.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 156.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.15 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

