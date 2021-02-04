Bank of Maharashtra sees excellent upmove

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 16.05, up 4.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.96% in last one year as compared to a 22.8% slide in NIFTY and a 4.83% slide in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16.05, up 4.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 14846.05. The Sensex is at 50410.72, up 0.31%. Bank of Maharashtra has gained around 18.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has gained around 17.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2076.7, up 3.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 75.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 76.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)