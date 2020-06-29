Metal stocks slip

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 239.04 points or 3.23% at 7151.38 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (down 4.81%), Coal India Ltd (down 4.79%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 4.78%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 4.37%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.6%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vedanta Ltd (down 2.91%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 2.66%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.87%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.79%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.37%).

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 370.27 or 1.05% at 34801.

The Nifty 50 index was down 121.65 points or 1.17% at 10261.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 168.74 points or 1.34% at 12461.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 72.77 points or 1.66% at 4311.67.

On BSE,1013 shares were trading in green, 1662 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

