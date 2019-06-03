Banswara Syntex standalone net profit rises 530.84% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.42% to Rs 323.69 croreNet profit of Banswara Syntex rose 530.84% to Rs 14.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.42% to Rs 323.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 322.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 204.80% to Rs 24.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.09% to Rs 1328.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1263.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales323.69322.33 0 1328.241263.88 5 OPM %12.117.36 -9.058.79 - PBDT29.1915.21 92 77.3667.92 14 PBT16.061.13 1321 22.499.52 136 NP14.322.27 531 24.147.92 205
