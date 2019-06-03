Banswara Syntex standalone net profit rises 530.84% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.42% to Rs 323.69 crore

Net profit of rose 530.84% to Rs 14.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.42% to Rs 323.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 322.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 204.80% to Rs 24.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.09% to Rs 1328.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1263.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

323.69322.331328.241263.8812.117.369.058.7929.1915.2177.3667.9216.061.1322.499.5214.322.2724.147.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)