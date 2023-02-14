Baroda Rayon Corporation standalone net profit rises 11290.48% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 7.53 croreNet profit of Baroda Rayon Corporation rose 11290.48% to Rs 239.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.530 0 OPM %3104.650 -PBDT239.202.10 11290 PBT239.202.10 11290 NP239.202.10 11290
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
