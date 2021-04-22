Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 42.85 points or 0.97% at 4479.12 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Tata Steel BSL Ltd (up 5.03%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 3.94%),Vinati Organics Ltd (up 3.66%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.6%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd (up 3.19%), West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (up 3%), Visaka Industries Ltd (up 2.81%), Prakash Industries Ltd (up 2.81%), and DCW Ltd (up 2.58%).

On the other hand, Shree Cement Ltd (down 2.96%), Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd (down 2.23%), and Century Plyboards (India) Ltd (down 1.88%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 226.55 or 0.47% at 47479.25.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.65 points or 0.31% at 14251.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 49.37 points or 0.24% at 20824.87.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.03 points or 0.03% at 6788.38.

On BSE,1179 shares were trading in green, 1003 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

