Airtel launches 5G-ready IoT platform

The telecom major launched 'Airtel IoT' - an integrated platform that enables enterprises to harness the power of Internet of Things (IoT) and be ready for the emerging era of connected things.

Airtel IoT is an end-to-end platform with the capability to connect and manage billions of devices and applications in a highly secure and seamless fashion. At its core is Airtel's robust 5G Ready network that comes with the option to deploy NB-IoT, 4G or 2G connectivity using Airtel e-SIM technology.

It also has a flexible set of APIs to eliminate cumbersome integration journeys and allows enterprises to streamline the process of connecting, collecting, and analysing data through their existing workflow tools. Airtel's telco grade security also helps enterprises ensure that their IoT data is safe and available in real time for analytics and service delivery.

MG Motor, Pine Labs, Paytm, Kirloskar, BSES, Genus, and Kent are among the many businesses across manufacturing, logistics, automobiles, BFSI and utilities that are already using Airtel's IoT solutions.

Ajay Chitkara, the director and chief executive officer (CEO) - Airtel Business, of Bharti Airtel, said that: "Enterprises have three key requirements for IoT. First, connectivity solutions that future proof their device and application investments. Second, the security of their data. And third, seamless integration with existing IT systems to make the IoT data actionable. Airtel IoT is built on these insights to massively simplify the loT journeys of enterprises."

India's cellular connectivity-based IoT market is forecasted to grow to Rs 10,000 crore by 2022, driven by connected cars and appliances, SMART factories and utilities, and other use cases. Airtel Business is the largest player in India's B2B connectivity space and serves over 2,500 large enterprises as well as one million medium and small enterprises, including startups.

On a consolidated basis, Bharti Airtel reported a net profit of Rs 853.60 crore in Q3 FY21 as against net loss of Rs 1,035.30 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter jumped 24.2% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 26,517.80 crore.

Bharti Airtel is a global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across South Asia and Africa.

Shares of Bharti Airtel rose 0.79% to Rs 545.79 on BSE.

