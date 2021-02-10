Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 19.86 points or 0.52% at 3853.82 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd (up 14.53%), Polyplex Corporation Ltd (up 12.1%),Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (up 3.25%),Hil Ltd (up 2.85%),Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 2.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were J K Cements Ltd (up 2.67%), Century Plyboards (India) Ltd (up 2.56%), Vedanta Ltd (up 2.45%), DCW Ltd (up 2.41%), and Linde India Ltd (up 2.41%).

On the other hand, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (down 7.86%), Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd (down 5.66%), and Greenpanel Industries Ltd (down 4.48%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 22.79 or 0.04% at 51351.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11.5 points or 0.08% at 15120.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 67.36 points or 0.35% at 19406.13.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.66 points or 0.42% at 6561.2.

On BSE,1278 shares were trading in green, 872 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)