Bazel International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.33% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Bazel International remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.33% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.290.3044.8353.330.110.110.110.110.080.08

