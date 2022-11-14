JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nagpur Power & Industries standalone net profit rises 30.43% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Bazel International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.33% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Bazel International remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.33% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.290.30 -3 OPM %44.8353.33 -PBDT0.110.11 0 PBT0.110.11 0 NP0.080.08 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU