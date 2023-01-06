FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 92.69 points or 0.57% at 16220.76 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Godrej Industries Ltd (up 4.22%), BCL Industries Ltd (up 1.95%),Eveready Industries India Ltd (up 1.76%),Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (up 1.47%),Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (up 1.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 1.26%), DFM Foods Ltd (up 1.26%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (up 1.24%), ITC Ltd (up 1.03%), and Zydus Wellness Ltd (up 0.99%).

On the other hand, Ugar Sugar Works Ltd (down 1.46%), Manorama Industries Ltd (down 1.44%), and Adani Wilmar Ltd (down 1.16%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 74.11 or 0.12% at 60427.38.

The Nifty 50 index was up 34.6 points or 0.19% at 18026.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 12.41 points or 0.04% at 28983.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 6.77 points or 0.07% at 9034.22.

On BSE,1618 shares were trading in green, 1252 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

