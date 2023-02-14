BCPL Railway Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 11.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.78% to Rs 29.65 crore

Net profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure declined 11.64% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.78% to Rs 29.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.29.6520.488.8413.282.562.842.532.811.671.89

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)