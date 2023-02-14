BCPL Railway Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 11.64% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 44.78% to Rs 29.65 crore

Net profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure declined 11.64% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.78% to Rs 29.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales29.6520.48 45 OPM %8.8413.28 -PBDT2.562.84 -10 PBT2.532.81 -10 NP1.671.89 -12

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:45 IST

