Octavius Plantations standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.89% to Rs 3.33 crore

Net profit of Octavius Plantations declined 33.33% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.89% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.334.7521.3223.790.781.220.771.220.761.14

