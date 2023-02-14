Octavius Plantations standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.89% to Rs 3.33 croreNet profit of Octavius Plantations declined 33.33% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.89% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.334.75 -30 OPM %21.3223.79 -PBDT0.781.22 -36 PBT0.771.22 -37 NP0.761.14 -33
