Sensex drops 221 pts, Nifty ends below 17,750; Tata Steel drops over 5%
Bedmutha Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.51% to Rs 155.47 crore

Net profit of Bedmutha Industries rose 30.00% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.51% to Rs 155.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 153.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales155.47153.16 2 OPM %4.894.13 -PBDT13.3512.44 7 PBT5.274.11 28 NP5.334.10 30

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:37 IST

