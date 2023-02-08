Bedmutha Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.51% to Rs 155.47 crore

Net profit of Bedmutha Industries rose 30.00% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.51% to Rs 155.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 153.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.155.47153.164.894.1313.3512.445.274.115.334.10

