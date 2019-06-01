National Fittings standalone net profit rises 17.22% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 16.51% to Rs 13.10 crore

Net profit of rose 17.22% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.51% to Rs 13.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.20% to Rs 2.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.28% to Rs 58.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

