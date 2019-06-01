National Fittings standalone net profit rises 17.22% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.51% to Rs 13.10 croreNet profit of National Fittings rose 17.22% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.51% to Rs 13.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 62.20% to Rs 2.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.28% to Rs 58.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.1015.69 -17 58.0461.93 -6 OPM %4.8117.27 -11.9922.35 - PBDT0.573.10 -82 7.1214.90 -52 PBT0.212.78 -92 4.4712.21 -63 NP1.771.51 17 2.997.91 -62
