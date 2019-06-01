Flora Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.07 croreNet Loss of Flora Textiles reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.070.07 0 0.280.70 -60 OPM %-171.4314.29 --32.14-7.14 - PBDT-0.16-0.10 -60 -0.48-0.25 -92 PBT-0.17-0.11 -55 -0.52-0.29 -79 NP-0.17-0.11 -55 -0.52-0.29 -79
