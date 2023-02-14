Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 27.34% to Rs 248.97 crore

Net profit of Beekay Steel Industries declined 56.71% to Rs 17.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 27.34% to Rs 248.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 342.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.248.97342.6710.5617.5828.7857.8823.0053.0817.0339.34

