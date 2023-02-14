Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.71% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 27.34% to Rs 248.97 croreNet profit of Beekay Steel Industries declined 56.71% to Rs 17.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 27.34% to Rs 248.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 342.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales248.97342.67 -27 OPM %10.5617.58 -PBDT28.7857.88 -50 PBT23.0053.08 -57 NP17.0339.34 -57
