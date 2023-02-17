BEML signs various MoUs during Aero India 2023

During Aero India 2023 held between 13 to 17 Feb 2023 at Bangalore, BEML has displayed it's Defence and Aerospace capabilities in the areas of manufacture, assembly and integration of Land systems (Heavy mobility vehicles, Bridging systems and Recovery vehicles etc), Fabrication of Missile modules and Space launch vehicle structures, UAVs and Aircraft ground handling and support equipment.

Considering Nations Defence requirements, to focus on technological advancements and to improve upon overall performance of the organisation, it was considered appropriate to have strategic association with various agencies such as DRDO Labs, DPSUs, Armed forces, Premier Academia, MSMEs and Start-ups for joint development of products by adapting best practices. Towards this objective, BEML has entered into MOUs with the following firms:1. An MOU has been signed with Bharat Electronics Limited, Bangalore for joint development and productionisation of Missile modules, Airframes and other mechanical systems for upcoming missile program.

2. BEML has also entered into an MOU with Indian Navy for development of customised storage and handling system for various types of ammunition. Towards this, discussions are being held with Directorate General of Naval armaments and requirements are being captured to move forward in developmental activities.

3. BEML has entered into a licence agreement with R&DEE, an DRDO organisation for Transfer of Technology (TOT) for development and production of demining equipment (TRAWL & TWMP) to be used on T72/T90 main battle tanks.

4. BEML has signed MoU with M/s. CDSpace Robotics Pvt Ltd, a start-up under incubation of IIT-Kanpur. Under the MoU, both the companies will synergize the capabilities for jointly developing UAVs for Military requirements and aims to indigenize the key aggregates of the UAV.

5. BEML has signed MoU with M/s. Maini Precision Products for mutual cooperation in development of Aero structures and Airborne components to explore export market demands and to be a part of supply chain under global OEMs.

6. BEML and M/s Valdel Advance Technologies Limited have entered into an MoU to associate for the manufacture of composite structures required for the productionisation of Tactical UAV, which BEML has developed in association with IIT, Kanpur.

7. BEML entered into MoU with M/s. Pushpak Aerospace and Defence for manufacture of critical sheet metal components and Surface Treatment operations for larger diameter rings and ISO grid panels for the GSLV Structures which are very critical in nature which BEML is currently executing for ISRO.

8. Also, BEML has signed MoU with M/s. Aerospace Engineers Pvt Ltd for the critical lining activities of Rocket Motor Casings for various Missile programmes. This MoU will also facilitate for the manufacture of composite parts, special processes for various projects taken up by BEML.

9. BEML has entered into MoU with M/s Garuda Aerospace where in BEML will be taking up assembly and integration of Drones and developmental order is under execution to understand the technological knowhow and to further build requisite facilities.

10.BEML has entered into MoU with M/s. Rangsons aerospace to explore possibility of manufacture and supply of airborne structures for global OEMs.

11.BEML has entered into MoU with M/s. Hexagon Technologies, for association in the field of automation, Metrology and analysis software for smart factory set up for various defence programs.

