Healthcare shares ease

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 335.03 points or 1.6% at 20648.41 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (down 3.9%), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 3.87%),Granules India Ltd (down 3.8%),Piramal Enterprises Ltd (down 3.44%),Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 3.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ERIS Lifesciences Ltd (down 2.91%), Lupin Ltd (down 2.88%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 2.58%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.44%), and Syngene International Ltd (down 2.42%).

On the other hand, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 8.5%), Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 3.65%), and Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 2.54%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 211.97 or 0.45% at 46662.39.

The Nifty 50 index was down 73.6 points or 0.53% at 13743.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 5.08 points or 0.03% at 18028.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.32 points or 0.04% at 6028.95.

On BSE,1500 shares were trading in green, 1241 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

