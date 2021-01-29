L&T secures order for supplying steel bridges to bullet train project

The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured a 'significant' contract for the bullet train project to supply 28 steel bridges.
The order has been received from two packages of the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor to procure, fabricate, assemble, paint and transport 28 bridges - steel truss superstructures with bearings - to various sites that will cross over roads/ rivers/ railway lines and other structures.
The project was secured through a consortium of L&T and IHI Infrastructure Systems (IIS) of Japan. According to L&T's classification, the value of the contract lies between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.
L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, manufacturing, defence and services with over $21 billion in revenue.
On a consolidated basis, the infrastructure major's net profit rose 4.87% to Rs 2466.71 crore on 1.78% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 35,596.42 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
The scrip fell 1.06% to Rs 1330.65. It traded in the range of 1325 and 1368.75 so far during the day.
