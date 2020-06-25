Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit declines 42.26% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.14% to Rs 35.45 croreNet profit of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail declined 42.26% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 35.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.99% to Rs 9.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.09% to Rs 163.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 146.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales35.4535.86 -1 163.14146.85 11 OPM %8.079.87 -10.8111.70 - PBDT1.412.62 -46 13.2113.34 -1 PBT1.152.36 -51 12.1112.35 -2 NP0.971.68 -42 9.138.78 4
