JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Rich Universe Network reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit declines 42.26% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 1.14% to Rs 35.45 crore

Net profit of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail declined 42.26% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 35.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.99% to Rs 9.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.09% to Rs 163.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 146.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales35.4535.86 -1 163.14146.85 11 OPM %8.079.87 -10.8111.70 - PBDT1.412.62 -46 13.2113.34 -1 PBT1.152.36 -51 12.1112.35 -2 NP0.971.68 -42 9.138.78 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 18:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU