Bella Casa Fashion & Retail standalone net profit declines 42.26% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.14% to Rs 35.45 crore

Net profit of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail declined 42.26% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 35.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.99% to Rs 9.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.09% to Rs 163.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 146.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

35.4535.86163.14146.858.079.8710.8111.701.412.6213.2113.341.152.3612.1112.350.971.689.138.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)