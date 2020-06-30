Bemco Hydraulics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 49.98% to Rs 12.03 croreNet loss of Bemco Hydraulics reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.98% to Rs 12.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.47% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.23% to Rs 32.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.0324.05 -50 32.0147.23 -32 OPM %7.569.11 -12.7511.29 - PBDT0.402.12 -81 2.363.31 -29 PBT0.301.88 -84 1.552.53 -39 NP-0.031.30 PL 0.841.63 -48
