Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 50.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation rose 50.49% to Rs 89.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.13% to Rs 696.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 489.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.696.24489.8613.9912.95101.2177.0690.4362.2489.6659.58

