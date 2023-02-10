JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bentley Commercial Enterprises standalone net profit declines 2.99% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 50.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 42.13% to Rs 696.24 crore

Net profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation rose 50.49% to Rs 89.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.13% to Rs 696.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 489.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales696.24489.86 42 OPM %13.9912.95 -PBDT101.2177.06 31 PBT90.4362.24 45 NP89.6659.58 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 14:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU