Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 50.49% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 84.99% in the September 2022 quarter
Engineers India bags order from Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals announces cessation of director
Engineers India gains on bagging MRPL order for bio-ATF plant
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 38.79% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 42.13% to Rs 696.24 croreNet profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation rose 50.49% to Rs 89.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.13% to Rs 696.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 489.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales696.24489.86 42 OPM %13.9912.95 -PBDT101.2177.06 31 PBT90.4362.24 45 NP89.6659.58 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU