Benchmarks trim gains; auto stocks in demand

After hitting record high levels in early trade, the key equity indices came off the day's high in morning trade. Auto stocks extended gains for second day.

At 10:19 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 237.79 points or 0.41% to 58,367.74. The Nifty 50 index added 63.30 points or 0.37% to 17,386.90.

The Sensex hit record high of 58,515.85 in early trade. The Nifty scaled record high of 17,421.55 in early trade. Upbeat Asian stocks boosted the investor sentiment.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.36% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.57%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1762 shares rose and 1169 shares fell. A total of 189 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 220,643,330 with 4,567,114 deaths. India reported 404,874 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 440,752 deaths according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 0.67% to 10,192.15. The index has added 1.69% in two sessions.

Bajaj Auto (up 1.52%), Eicher Motors (up 1.39%), Bharat Forge (up 1.12%), Ashok Leyland (up 0.62%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.50%), Tata Motors (up 0.47%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.21%) advanced.

Maruti Suzuki rose 0.54% to Rs 6,900.05. The company announced a price change for select models owing to increase in various input costs with effect from 06 September 2021. The weighted average price increase in Ex Showroom Prices (Delhi) across select models is 1.9%.

Hero MotoCorp added 0.68% to Rs 2,818.40. Hero MotoCorp now has an expanded network of 14 full-fledged dealerships and seven authorized service centers across the country, exclusively for Harley-Davidson customers.

