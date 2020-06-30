JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Subhash Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

BGR Energy Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 72.39% to Rs 279.38 crore

Net loss of BGR Energy Systems reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 33.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 72.39% to Rs 279.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1011.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 19.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.75% to Rs 2691.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3272.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales279.381011.78 -72 2691.973272.83 -18 OPM %-13.4612.74 -7.069.86 - PBDT-67.4556.19 PL -44.8555.89 PL PBT-75.8048.91 PL -79.7127.80 PL NP-0.1333.63 PL -2.8619.30 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 17:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU