BGR Energy Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 72.39% to Rs 279.38 crore

Net loss of BGR Energy Systems reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 33.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 72.39% to Rs 279.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1011.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 19.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.75% to Rs 2691.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3272.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

279.381011.782691.973272.83-13.4612.747.069.86-67.4556.19-44.8555.89-75.8048.91-79.7127.80-0.1333.63-2.8619.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)