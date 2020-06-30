BGR Energy Systems standalone net profit declines 69.82% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 71.15% to Rs 279.38 croreNet profit of BGR Energy Systems declined 69.82% to Rs 11.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 71.15% to Rs 279.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 968.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 53.46% to Rs 13.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.64% to Rs 2691.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3229.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales279.38968.27 -71 2691.973229.31 -17 OPM %-10.3813.89 -7.6810.46 - PBDT-58.5161.32 PL -29.3468.95 PL PBT-66.9654.11 PL -64.1241.12 PL NP11.3237.51 -70 13.5229.05 -53
