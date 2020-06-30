BGR Energy Systems standalone net profit declines 69.82% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 71.15% to Rs 279.38 crore

Net profit of BGR Energy Systems declined 69.82% to Rs 11.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 71.15% to Rs 279.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 968.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.46% to Rs 13.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.64% to Rs 2691.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3229.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

279.38968.272691.973229.31-10.3813.897.6810.46-58.5161.32-29.3468.95-66.9654.11-64.1241.1211.3237.5113.5229.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)