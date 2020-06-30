Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit declines 73.85% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.93% to Rs 41.01 croreNet profit of Lambodhara Textiles declined 73.85% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.93% to Rs 41.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.38% to Rs 6.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.09% to Rs 174.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 174.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales41.0144.54 -8 174.66174.81 0 OPM %12.789.83 -11.339.74 - PBDT3.284.44 -26 16.0715.78 2 PBT1.262.66 -53 8.809.59 -8 NP0.572.18 -74 6.867.57 -9
