Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit declines 73.85% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.93% to Rs 41.01 crore

Net profit of Lambodhara Textiles declined 73.85% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.93% to Rs 41.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.38% to Rs 6.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.09% to Rs 174.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 174.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

41.0144.54174.66174.8112.789.8311.339.743.284.4416.0715.781.262.668.809.590.572.186.867.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)