IDFC consolidated net profit rises 1392.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Summit Securities consolidated net profit rises 497.18% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sales decline 44.68% to Rs 29.73 crore

Net profit of IDFC rose 1392.32% to Rs 272.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 44.68% to Rs 29.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales29.7353.74 -45 OPM %85.0733.22 -PBDT254.5817.86 1325 PBT254.5617.83 1328 NP272.0518.23 1392

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 18:01 IST

