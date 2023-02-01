IDFC consolidated net profit rises 1392.32% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
IDFC completes divestment of IDFC AMC and IDFC AMC Trustee Company
IDFC receives NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation
IDFC Foundation to divests its entire stake in Delhi Integrated Unit - Modal Transit System
IDFC gains after SEBI oks change of control of AMC business
IDFC ends higher after CCI OKs divestment of IDFC AMC
-
Sales decline 44.68% to Rs 29.73 croreNet profit of IDFC rose 1392.32% to Rs 272.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 44.68% to Rs 29.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales29.7353.74 -45 OPM %85.0733.22 -PBDT254.5817.86 1325 PBT254.5617.83 1328 NP272.0518.23 1392
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU