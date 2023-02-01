IDFC consolidated net profit rises 1392.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 44.68% to Rs 29.73 crore

Net profit of IDFC rose 1392.32% to Rs 272.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 44.68% to Rs 29.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.29.7353.7485.0733.22254.5817.86254.5617.83272.0518.23

