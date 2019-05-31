Bhageria Industries standalone net profit declines 2.82% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.66% to Rs 109.17 croreNet profit of Bhageria Industries declined 2.82% to Rs 10.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.66% to Rs 109.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 104.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 77.27% to Rs 71.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.05% to Rs 462.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 366.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales109.17104.31 5 462.41366.85 26 OPM %19.2818.23 -27.0121.75 - PBDT22.2920.54 9 126.4085.28 48 PBT16.3816.56 -1 104.2262.40 67 NP10.3410.64 -3 71.5140.34 77
