Bhageria Industries standalone net profit declines 2.82% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of declined 2.82% to Rs 10.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.66% to Rs 109.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 104.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 77.27% to Rs 71.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.05% to Rs 462.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 366.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

