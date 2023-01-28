Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.86% to Rs 126.00 croreNet profit of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries rose 30.61% to Rs 11.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.86% to Rs 126.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 100.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales126.00100.11 26 OPM %15.3316.34 -PBDT18.9714.65 29 PBT16.4912.44 33 NP11.658.92 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU