Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit declines 82.40% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit declines 35.48% in the September 2022 quarter
Yarn Syndicate reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Yarn Syndicate reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Tashi India consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter
Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit declines 14.73% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 28.62% to Rs 81.44 croreNet profit of Sarla Performance Fibers declined 82.40% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.62% to Rs 81.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 114.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales81.44114.10 -29 OPM %8.8715.49 -PBDT10.6923.68 -55 PBT3.4216.95 -80 NP2.1312.10 -82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU