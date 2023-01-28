Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit declines 82.40% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 28.62% to Rs 81.44 crore

Net profit of Sarla Performance Fibers declined 82.40% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.62% to Rs 81.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 114.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.81.44114.108.8715.4910.6923.683.4216.952.1312.10

