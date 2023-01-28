Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit declines 82.40% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 28.62% to Rs 81.44 crore

Net profit of Sarla Performance Fibers declined 82.40% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.62% to Rs 81.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 114.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales81.44114.10 -29 OPM %8.8715.49 -PBDT10.6923.68 -55 PBT3.4216.95 -80 NP2.1312.10 -82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 15:49 IST

