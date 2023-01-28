DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 51.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 22.05% to Rs 1071.73 croreNet profit of DCB Bank rose 51.05% to Rs 113.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 22.05% to Rs 1071.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 878.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income1071.73878.08 22 OPM %63.8058.83 -PBDT153.43101.86 51 PBT153.43101.86 51 NP113.8575.37 51
