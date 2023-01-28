DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 51.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 22.05% to Rs 1071.73 crore

Net profit of DCB Bank rose 51.05% to Rs 113.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 22.05% to Rs 1071.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 878.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1071.73878.0863.8058.83153.43101.86153.43101.86113.8575.37

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)