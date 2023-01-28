Vedant Fashions consolidated net profit rises 17.64% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 14.73% to Rs 441.43 croreNet profit of Vedant Fashions rose 17.64% to Rs 150.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 127.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.73% to Rs 441.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 384.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales441.43384.75 15 OPM %50.8549.77 -PBDT227.00195.31 16 PBT201.95170.96 18 NP150.35127.80 18
