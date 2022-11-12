Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit declines 72.51% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.34% to Rs 338.99 croreNet profit of Bhagyanagar India declined 72.51% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 338.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 347.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales338.99347.11 -2 OPM %1.602.34 -PBDT2.685.59 -52 PBT1.254.21 -70 NP0.802.91 -73
