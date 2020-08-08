Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit declines 55.99% in the March 2020 quarter
Fomento Resorts & Hotels standalone net profit declines 90.45% in the March 2020 quarter
Fomento Resorts & Hotels standalone net profit rises 43.70% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 85.28% to Rs 0.39 croreNet loss of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 85.28% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.392.65 -85 OPM %-69.2320.38 -PBDT-0.400.39 PL PBT-0.530.26 PL NP-0.410.20 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU