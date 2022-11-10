Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.31% to Rs 23.17 croreNet profit of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery rose 20.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.31% to Rs 23.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales23.1720.27 14 OPM %1.60-1.13 -PBDT0.240.17 41 PBT0.240.17 41 NP0.180.15 20
