Business Standard

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.31% to Rs 23.17 crore

Net profit of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery rose 20.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.31% to Rs 23.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales23.1720.27 14 OPM %1.60-1.13 -PBDT0.240.17 41 PBT0.240.17 41 NP0.180.15 20

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:02 IST

