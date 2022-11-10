Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.31% to Rs 23.17 crore

Net profit of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery rose 20.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.31% to Rs 23.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.23.1720.271.60-1.130.240.170.240.170.180.15

