Bhansali Engineering Polymers standalone net profit declines 65.69% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 25.38% to Rs 323.40 croreNet profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers declined 65.69% to Rs 9.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 29.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.38% to Rs 323.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 257.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales323.40257.93 25 OPM %5.2416.80 -PBDT16.8846.63 -64 PBT15.0445.08 -67 NP9.9729.06 -66
