Century Textiles & Industries standalone net profit rises 49.29% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 6.36% to Rs 940.87 croreNet profit of Century Textiles & Industries rose 49.29% to Rs 134.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 89.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.36% to Rs 940.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1004.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales940.871004.75 -6 OPM %21.6117.19 -PBDT230.39176.83 30 PBT182.65126.95 44 NP134.2789.94 49
