Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit rises 45.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.11% to Rs 388.03 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bijlee rose 45.22% to Rs 23.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.11% to Rs 388.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 323.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.388.03323.058.417.7133.8724.2930.5721.2123.0915.90

