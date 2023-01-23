JUST IN
IDBI Bank Q3 PAT climbs 60% YoY to Rs 927 cr
Business Standard

Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit rises 45.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.11% to Rs 388.03 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bijlee rose 45.22% to Rs 23.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.11% to Rs 388.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 323.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales388.03323.05 20 OPM %8.417.71 -PBDT33.8724.29 39 PBT30.5721.21 44 NP23.0915.90 45

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 15:40 IST

