Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit declines 32.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.86% to Rs 199.95 crore

Net profit of Rajratan Global Wire declined 32.87% to Rs 22.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.86% to Rs 199.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 221.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.199.95221.8318.8821.3432.3943.9927.7540.0322.0032.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)