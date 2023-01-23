Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit declines 32.87% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.86% to Rs 199.95 croreNet profit of Rajratan Global Wire declined 32.87% to Rs 22.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.86% to Rs 199.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 221.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales199.95221.83 -10 OPM %18.8821.34 -PBDT32.3943.99 -26 PBT27.7540.03 -31 NP22.0032.77 -33
