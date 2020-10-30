Bharat Forge Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 450.7, down 0.93% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 0.69% in last one year as compared to a 2.53% slide in NIFTY and a 8.49% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 450.7, down 0.93% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 11576.7. The Sensex is at 39399.74, down 0.88%.Bharat Forge Ltd has added around 0.57% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7846.75, down 1.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 450.2, down 1.35% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd tumbled 0.69% in last one year as compared to a 2.53% slide in NIFTY and a 8.49% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 63.8 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)