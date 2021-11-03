Bharat Gears Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd, Punjab Communications Ltd, Ambition Mica Ltd and BIGBLOC Construction Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 November 2021.

Bharat Gears Ltd lost 10.61% to Rs 167.15 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 45625 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16350 shares in the past one month.

Dhabriya Polywood Ltd tumbled 9.97% to Rs 107.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29950 shares in the past one month.

Punjab Communications Ltd crashed 9.38% to Rs 37.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26504 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7990 shares in the past one month.

Ambition Mica Ltd dropped 7.18% to Rs 4.01. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 206 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7736 shares in the past one month.

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd plummeted 6.84% to Rs 153.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4508 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8765 shares in the past one month.

